Sana Khan recently tied the knot with Surat-based scholar, Anas Sayied. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony amid the pandemic on 20th November. The festivities may have been hush-hush, but the former actress is now giving a lot of insights into her marriage. The recent one includes a date at Starbucks. Below is all the scoop you need.

It was just recently when Sana gave a glimpse to her mother-in-law making biryani for her. She was also seen wearing a hijab when she went out for a drive with Anas. Now, in a recent video, she flaunts how her husband dear is taking her to Starbucks as she wanted to go there since long.

Sana Khan in the video asks Anas Sayied, “kaha leke jaa rahe ho tum mujhe?” To this, Anas replies, “Starbucks ki coffee pini hai na tumhe.” The former actress then shares that they’ve finally come out of their house today.

There remains a follow-up video on Sana Khan’s Instagram. She flaunts the Starbucks coffee cup with ‘Begam’ written over it.“Ye spelling wrong hai aapne bataya nahi unhe?” (The spelling of Begum is wrong, didn’t you tell them?), the new wifey questions her Anas Sayied.

“Maine bataya lekin wo bichara bhi kya karta, begum labz hi pehli dafa suna hoga usne” (I told him but what could that poor person also do. He must have heard the word for the first time in his life), he replied.

Check out both the videos below:

Meanwhile, Sana Khan, yesterday penned a note on her relationship with Anas Sayied. He termed their relationship as halal love.

“I Never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you…Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai . . . Kya already a week@anas_sayied…Outfit @style__inn @richaranwat #sanakhan #anassayied #married #alhamdulillah #blessed,” Sana had captioned her post.

