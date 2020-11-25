Sana Khan’s marriage with Anas Sayied came as a surprise to all her fans. A while ago, the Jai Ho actress left the showbiz and revealed that she wants to serve humanity and live a simple life. Her husband is a businessman based in Gujarat, and the former actress shared her mehendi pictures a while ago.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sana captioned the image, “Mehendi”.

Sana Khan also shared an Instagram story where she’s holding hands with husband Anas Sayied and it definitely speaks volumes about their bond. Take a look at the picture below:

Sharing the good news of her wedding with Anas, Sana captioned it, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah ♥️ @anas_sayied Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️”

The Jai Ho actress looks drop dead gorgeous in her wedding attire and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Meanwhile, husband Anas Sayied has just made his first post on Instagram with wife Sana Khan. He captioned it, “Aur tum apne rab ki kaun kaun si naimaton ko jhutlaoge (Which of your Lords blessings will you deny?) ALHUMDULILLAH♥️ Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey ✨ ❤ Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage 💑 with you. Always yours…. ♥️💐HAPPILY MARRIED 💐 ♥️ANAS💞SANA♥️”

Sana Khan recently changed her name on Instagram and is now Sayied Sana Khan, and we are more than happy for the newly weds.

We wish them abundant happiness and a successful married life ahead!

