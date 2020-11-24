Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat, back in 2016 announced the decision of accepting spirituality and becoming a nun. Recently, Sana Khan (also a former Bigg Boss contestant) declared quitting the show business to take the path of spirituality too.

Users on social media started comparing Sofia with Sana. Post going through such comments, Hayat got ‘fed up’ and replied on the same. Sana recently got married to Anas Sayed, and she shared the photos from the intimate ceremony held.

In 2017, even Sofia Hayat announced that she’s marrying a Romanian interior designer, Vlad Stanescu. However, she ended the relationship a year later due to differences between the couple.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sofia Hayat said, “I am fed up with my comparison to Sana Khan. What is wrong with some people. They think spirituality is all about what dress you wear! When I was a nun, I did not have sex for 18 months.”

She also added, “Now, I do not wear my nun’s outfit every day…does not make me less spiritual. I am more spiritual in my nudity than fully dressed, low-minded, and low vibrational people, do not understand this. I have not had s*x in 3 years, I am still Mother Sofia and still spiritual.”

In several videos and pictures on the internet, Sana Khan and her groom can be seen walking down the stairs together. They hold each other’s hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sit down with family members and cut a chocolate cake together. One can spot the words “Nikaah mubarak” written on the cake.

In the images, Sana wears a white embroidered outfit with a hijab while her groom is in white kurta-pyjama. Netizens reacted differently to the speculations about Sana Khan’s marriage.

