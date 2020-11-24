Actor Aamir Ali says he has realised that preparing for a role can help a lot in terms of exploring the nuances of the character. We all have seen him in several characters and he has aced it all. But now he is all set to step foot in a totally new character, for who he reveals taking online workshops.

Aamir says that is the reason he took online workshops from actor Saurabh Sachdeva for his digital debut act in “Naxalbari”.

“Lately, I have realised that prepping can help a lot in terms of exploring the nuances of characters. Of course, watching shows and movies helped me a lot to play to Keswani’s character and I also did quite a few workshops, which I have never done before,” Aamir Ali said.

“My teacher and dear friend Saurab Shachdeva, who is a fabulous actor and a great teacher, helped me do some sessions online via zoom. I’m definitely going to do a workshop for whichever show or movie I do in future. Very excited for the audience to watch it,” Aamir Ali added.

“Naxalbari” is about the war between Naxalites and industrialists. Directed by Partho Mitra, the series also features Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Rajeev Khandelwal. The show is slated to premiere on Zee5 on November 28.

