Green Lantern is no doubt a special film for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and has to be as the to meet on the sets of this film and stuck with each other forever. While the 2011 flick did not work, almost a decade later now it does not stop studios from thinking of reprising the project time and again. While Reynolds might make a comeback to DCEU is a speculation running wild around for the longest time, the update today makes it more exciting. Read on to know what this exciting update is and all you need to know about it.

To brush up your memory, Green Lantern that released back in 2011, featured Blake Lively as Carol Ferris opposite Ryan Reynolds‘ Hal Jordan. The film did not perform as expected and was labelled a dud back in the day. But looking at the constantly increasing popularity of Reynolds (credits to Deadpool here), seems like the studio has decided to bring back him and not just him but his real and reel-life better half too.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, it is being said that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are in active talks with DC bosses to make a comeback in the universe. As per insider Daniel Richtman, there is no confirmation if the two are approached for a Green Lantern film or to reprise their roles in other films. Chances are also high that the two might appear in altogether different films. There is also a wild possibility that they will be given entirely different characters.

A Green Lantern project has been speculated for quite some time, but nothing has been officially said about it yet. If not a dedicated Green project, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a high chance of the two being features in The Flash. Why The Flash? Remember the zillion cameos already promised with the ambitious project, and the casting updates we have heard for the longest?

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. After recently wrapping up his Netflix original Red Notice, the actor seemed to have jumped in the Deadpool 3.

