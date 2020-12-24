If you are active on the Instagram user, you must be very well aware of the latest trend, ‘Post a pic of…’ Keeping up with the Instagram Stories trend, we have Hailey Baldwin who asked her 31.3 million followers to send her requests of what scenario photos they would like the Drop The Mic host to share as an IG story. Obviously, fans would ask her to share a picture of Justin Bieber and her.

From pictures clicked during her teenage years to a cute one with her niece Iris, Baldwin treated her fans with some endearing snaps. But there was one fan who wanted to know that when did Hailey fall in love with JB? The picture will surely melt your hearts.

When someone asked Hailey Baldwin to share a photo from the first time she knew she was in love with Justin Bieber, the 24-year-old supermodel shared a candid click of the couple dancing together with Hailey’s lovestruck expression at her hubby giving us major heart eyes. While Baldwin sported a sports bra and black tights with her hair tied, Justin is seen shirtless with a pair of black shorts and a black snapback.

In another romantic snap, which was a more recent one, Hailey Baldwin is seen getting a sweet kiss from Justin Bieber with their Christmas decorations right behind them. Hailey is seen donning a white top which she paired with acid wash jeans along with an oversized grey plaid jacket, white sneakers and a white snapback. On the other hand, Justin keeps it cosy in an oversized white hoodie, red plaid pants, white sneakers and a brown snapback. The request sent to Baldwin was to share a photo of herself with her favourite person, and as expected, it was none other than her loving hubby.

Well, we love the fact of how Hailey and Justin are so head over heels in love with each other. We wish to see them madly in love always and forever.

