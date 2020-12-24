Actress Gabrielle Union on Wednesday posted images featuring her with her little girl Kaavia James. In the pictures, mother and daughter are seen having some time out sledding in the snow although the actress admits her little one enjoyed the experience.

“So, turns out @kaaviajames is not a fan of snow or sledding! #BackyardBoogie,” Union wrote as caption.

A fan wrote back in the comment section: “She might not like it but mom sure did.”

Others agreed with the actress. “She doesn’t looks happy or satisfied,” wrote one user.

“This gorgeous Lil girl always looks distressed lol… too many memes,” another user commented.

A couple of fans suggested the actress should try equipping her little girl with the right gear. “Kaavia needs goggles that’s all and she’ll love it,” wrote the user.

Another follower pointed at the fact Kavya wore no socks: “No socks on. I don’t blame her hananahaah.”

“Baby’s feet are probably frozen,” a user pointed out.

Union’s little girl also found favour in her perceived dislike for snow. “Lol Awww I don’t like the snow either Kaavia even as a kid don’t worry it’s not un-normal lol,” wrote a user.

