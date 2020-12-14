Christmas is almost here and our Hollywood celebrities have already have decorated their Christmas tree from top to bottom. From Justin Bieber to Cardi B, everyone looks excited about the festival. In today’s article, we are going to tell you how stars have prepared to celebrate Christmas 2020.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber:

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber posted a video of him and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber decorating the Christmas tree. He has also uploaded a photo of the fully decorated tree. In the caption, the baby singer wrote, “ About that time again.” Have a look at the post here.

Cardi B:

Advertisement

The WAP singer took to Instagram and uploaded an adorable video of her daughter riding her toy pony around the house, full of Christmas decorations. In the background of the video, one can see Cardi B’s counters and mantle covered in fake snow and a glowing Christmas tree. We are sure that Christmas 2020 is going to be amazing in Cardi’s mansion. Here is the video for you.

Gigi Hadid:

Christmas 2020, for Gigi Hadid, is extra special as it’s her daughter’s first Christmas. This is why she has got the decorations early. The supermodel took to Instagram and posted some lovely pictures, including the picture of her fully decorated Christmas tree, from her mother’s farm. In the caption, Gigi wrote, “A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early”

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky:

Elsa Pataky also flaunted her Christmas tree on Instagram. The Spanish born actress uploaded a beautiful picture with her family along with the Christmas tree. In the picture, we see one of her and Chris Hemsworth’s six-year-old twin boys on her shoulders. Check out the picture here.

Teresa Giudice:

Teresa took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy note on how special the Christmas time for her. is and especially Chritmas 2020 Along with the beautiful pictures of her house, Teresa wrote, “As much as I love love loved my fall pots…..Christmas time is HERE! And I wouldn’t have anyone else come spread the holiday cheer at my house the way @treemendousfloristsfloralinda does! From the inside out- this years designs are by far my favorite yet! Simple, Sparkling & Spectacular. Thank you for always bringing a vision I never even knew I had. Even when I was had to ask “what’s that mannequin for!?” 😍✨🎄 We are absolutely in love over this years decor. Your work is definitely Treemendous! If you’re in need of amazing decor or floral arrangements go follow my girl Lauren at @treemendousfloristsfloralinda”

Whose Christmas preparations you liked the most? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Zayn Malik Skips Younger Sister’s Marriage With Ex-Criminal Boyfriend? Gigi Hadid Sends Blessings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube