Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office Predictions: Three weeks back when Tenet arrived, there were some good expectations of some sort of turnaround at the box office. The expectations were pegged at 4-5 crores first day numbers but alas that didn’t turn out to be the case. The film barely managed to cross the 1 crore mark and by and large the collection statues on to be flat for rest of the weekend as well. Though there was hype in the industry, audiences were not really enticed and subsequent word of mouth (which was average at best) didn’t help the days either.

Now those backing Wonder Woman 1984 would be hoping that this film manages to find a better response amongst audiences. Though the industry hype isn’t as much as Tenet, the collections can be expected to be better since it is a hardcore action film, unlike Tenet which was more of a brain-numbing experience. That said, as a brand Wonder Woman isn’t as popular as the other Hollywood franchises so that acts as a balancing force as well. Still, considering the fact that the film is arriving on the Christmas weekend (there were some paid previews yesterday and today also the film has seen an early release a certain centers), there could well be audience footfalls.

It has to be seen how the word of mouth turns out to be for this Hollywood spectacle that has seen an underwhelming response in the overseas segment where it has already released. Hence, just like Tenet, it could again boil down more on how the actual content is and not as much about whether audiences want to step out.

The first target for Wonder Woman 1984 would be see at least fair collections come its way on Friday which means at least 1.5-2 crores need to collected.

If that indeed happens and then the film is liked as well, Wonder Woman 1984 has potential to collect at least reasonably well for next 10 days since there is largely a holiday season till 3rd January.

