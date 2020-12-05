Tenet has under performed big time on its opening day in India. In this column, I had predicted that the film would take a start of 4-5 crores at the box office. The actual numbers were not even half of that as the collections struggled to reach even the 1.5 crores* mark. While the exact numbers are awaited, the start is still really slow for a biggie like this which has unarguably been the most talked about film globally in 2020.

Given the kind of advance booking thah the film had apparently taken, it had seemed like a 4 crores number was a given. That would have been wonderful since it would have managed to then go past the last best day that the industry had seen on 12th March when Angrezi Medium had released, post which it all went downhill. Had Tenet managed to go past that mark, it would have been a shot in the arm for the whole exhibition sector as it would have promised a bountiful weekend.

Now all eyes are on whether at least Sunday would turn out to be the best day since 12th March as from Monday onwards the collections would fall again and then the next biggie would arrive right at Christmas (Wonder Woman 1984 and possibly Coolie No. 1). Considering the fact that Tenet is a good film, the numbers should go up for sure.

Also, if one had to extract some good news out of this, it would just be that at least some audiences have come in. It is sub-optimal for sure but then a start has to be made and in that sense, Tenet has managed that to a little extent at least. The wait continues though for a universal film to come in which would truly excite audiences in the biggest way possible.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Collections as per production and distribution sources

