After low ratings’ blow, WWE is trying its best to get back on a track. The last pay-per-view i.e. TLC turned out to be a relief with some entertaining and quality matches. Now, the company is geared up for Royal Rumble 2021 and Daniel Bryan is on for it.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The leader of Yes movement has officially declared himself the first entrant for the rumble match. Taking to Twitter, WWE’s official handle tweeted, “@WWEDanielBryan has declared himself the FIRST entrant in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! But will @SamiZayn, sorry, karma get to him first? #SmackDown.”

Advertisement

Daniel Bryan’s inclusion came out during the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Now, that’s really good news coming in for die-hard Bryan fans!

Recently, as per the report by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Daniel Bryan was said to indulge in a new feud with Roman Reigns. He was expected to challenge the big dog for a championship match at Royal Rumble 2021. Now, it seems like the match between the two isn’t happening as Bryan is fighting in the main event match.

Meanwhile, the multiple-time WWE Champion recently revealed how he dealt with a depression amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that two books helped him cope with depression. The first one being ‘Lost Connections’ by Johann Hari and the second one, ‘The End of Mental Illness’ by Daniel Amen.

On one of the episodes of Total Bellas, Bryan spoke on his visit to Shaman regarding depression issues. The WWE superstar said, “I think you should go see somebody that you connect with to talk to about depression and understands it. Why the shaman specifically works for me is because I have a natural guard up against therapists. I’ve never gone to a therapist where I’ve felt in tune with the therapist. When I went to the Shaman, it’s weird because we’ve got cameras around, but midway through, even before we (Bryan and his wife Brie Bella) went into the sweat lodge, I wasn’t even thinking about the cameras being there.”

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office (India) Day 1: Opens Better Than Tenet, Shows Encouraging Signs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube