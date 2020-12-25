Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office: On its opening day, Tenet had taken a start of 1.25 crores at the box office. Now Wonder Woman 1984 has done better as its collections stand at 1.50 crores*. The film had seen paid previews on Wednesday while there was a full fledged release on Thursday. That way, ‘picture abhi baaki hai’ as today is also Christmas holiday and that should help the film collect further.

So far, Wonder Woman 1984 has brought in 2.40 crores* (including 0.90 crores* paid previews on Wednesday) that has resulted in the overall total being fair enough. Moreover, the conventional weekend starts only from today and that should ensure that the extended four and a half day weekend for Wonder Woman 1984 could well be aiming for a total of over 8 crores.

That should be a sigh of relief for exhibitors who are now seeing at least some sort of footfalls at their properties, albeit with reduced shows, 50% occupancy rule and then night curfew in some of the major cities (most notably, Mumbai) where Hollywood films do well. One can well imagine how lucrative this extended weekend would have been for a hardcore commercial Hindi film had it released in a regular way with no pandemic situation whatsoever.

Footfalls like these for Wonder Woman 1984 indicate that there is a segment of audience out there which wants to watch films in theatres and slowly, but steadily, things would come back to normalcy. However, to begin with one just hopes that the word of mouth for this Hollywood biggie is good enough to warrant a bountiful 10 day run at least till the first weekend of the New Year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

