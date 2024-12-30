If you thought the Barbie movie was all glitz and glam, ah think again. Behind the scenes, Margot Robbie went into full-on gift-giving mode to help Ryan Gosling channel his inner Ken. Every day on set, Margot left a gift for Ryan, each wrapped in a pink bow and dripping in beach vibes. “She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming,” Gosling revealed to Vogue. So, what exactly did these gifts look like? Puka shells, signs that read “Pray for surf”—the ultimate beach essentials. Ken’s life, after all, is just… beach.

Ever the good sport, Ryan admitted he didn’t quite get the “Ken’s life is beach” vibe. But you can bet Margot’s gifts weren’t just random tokens. They were meant to help Ryan understand his character’s world, which worked. Ken’s character is that guy—no money, car, job, or house. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house,” Gosling said, laughing. “He’s going through some stuff.”

And let’s be honest—who wouldn’t be if they were stuck in the shadow of the iconic Barbie? As Gosling hilariously pointed out, “She’s Barbie; he’s just Ken.” Oof. Yet, there’s more to this Ken than meets the eye, and Robbie couldn’t be prouder of her co-star’s portrayal. In fact, she thinks Gosling’s Ken is “the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen.” Bold words, but knowing Robbie’s talent for bringing characters to life, it’s hard to argue.

So, how did Gosling end up as the iconic Ken? He didn’t have a big “bucket list” to check off, but when he read the script for Barbie, he was all in. “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen,” Gosling joked to Variety. “I think many Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.” It’s a hilarious take on Ken’s not-so-glamorous life.

And while Margot was busy helping Ken find himself, the Barbie cast was building something even more significant—an entire world of Barbie variations. Alongside Gosling, you’ve got a stellar cast of Kens, including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa, with Michael Cera as Allan, the discontinued doll making a comeback.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has all the makings of a wild ride.

