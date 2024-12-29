Did Chris Rock really storm off stage after getting frustrated with the crowd? That’s the question swirling after the comedian abruptly cut his performance short at a billionaire’s party in New York City.

The 59-year-old star was performing at Australian tycoon Anthony Pratt’s lavish bash at the Mandarin Oriental when things took an unexpected turn.

Chris Rock’s Gig was Apparently Not Family Friendly

While some suggest Rock left in frustration over people recording his set, others point to the content of his routine as the cause.

According to Radar Online, sources revealed that the comedian’s material wasn’t kid-friendly, and after spotting children in the audience, Rock made the decision to halt the show.

“Chris did leave the stage that night. His routine was not suitable for children,” an insider noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock)

The Issue of Filming Might Also Have Played a Part

The issue of filming also played a part; like many other top comedians, Rock has a strict no-phone policy during his performances.

“People were filming him, and there’s an unspoken rule that you lock up your phone and don’t film during sets”, another source explained. “All of the major comedians ask that you don’t film while they’re onstage. It’s just violating protocol.”

Insiders emphasize that, despite rumors, the ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star “did not storm out nor did he disrespect anyone. He simply decided to end this because it was not the content he believed children should be exposed to.”

However, the source also admitted people recording the act came into play, noting, “Coupled with the fact that people were filming when it was agreed that it would not be recorded led to his decision to end the performance.”

