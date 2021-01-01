Wonder Woman 1984 does seem to be in the mood to leave its position of being the most trending and hot topic of discussion globally. While Gal Gadot made news for sharing her inspiration yesterday, opening up today is filmmaker Patty Jenkins who is still recovering from the happy attack that she got post the release of her highly awaited WW sequel. But while on that Patty still seems to be upset with Warner Bros for making her change the climax of the recently released film. Read on to know what Jenkins exactly has to say about the same.

Wonder Woman 1984 made it to the big screens on Christmas 2020. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal in leading roles. The film which faced numerous delays throughout the year also had to face the wrath of the pandemic. As per the latest report Patty Jenkins is talking about her idea of the climax for the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins as per a We Got This Covered revealed that she never wanted Ares to have a physical appearance in the film. For her it was always her idea that made her more interesting. She said, “That was the only thing that the studio forced my hand on, that it was not supposed to be. He never turns into Ares. The whole point of the movie was that you get there to the big monster and he’s just standing there looking at you and says, ‘I didn’t do anything’. And then the studio kept saying, ‘Okay, we’ll let you do that and then we’ll see’.

Patty Jenkins added, “And then I could feel it creeping up, and at the last minute they were like, ‘You know what, we want Ares to show up’. And I was like, ‘Goddammit, we don’t have time to do that now’. ‘Nope, you gotta do it’. And so it p*sses me off now, because sometimes I’ll read the reviews and the only thing that unanimously gets some sh*t about was those end pyrotechnics. That, like, ‘DC always does this’. And the truth was it was them, the studio did make me do that, and it wasn’t right. But that’s okay.”

