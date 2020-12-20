When there’s a huge film such as Wonder Woman at stake, the creative differences tend to arrive amid the showrunners and producers. A similar thing happened when director Patty Jenkins was asked to change the ending of the original film.

The fight between Amazon warrior (Gal Gadot) and Ares (David Thewlis) was planned much later than we would’ve guessed. In her latest interview, Patty talked about how she planned a different ending for part 1 and how she’s satisfied with part 2’s climax.

While promoting Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins in an interview with IGN, said, “The original end of the first movie was also smaller, but the studio made me change it at the last minute. So that’s always been a little bit of a bummer that that’s the one thing people talk about, because I agreed.”

She added, “And I told the studio we didn’t have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but that was not the original ending of the movie.”

On being asked about Wonder Woman 1984’s climax, Patty Jenkins said, “This time around, I loved that it has both at the end. We had a visual effects [fight], a big battle which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately, the end of the movie is much more pared down, and that was really, really fun. No spoilers, there’s all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.”

She also opened up about pitting Ares against Wonder Woman. She said, “In my opinion, it would’ve been a mistake to make a first Wonder Woman film without her absolute arch rival nemesis Ares, who is the most classic villain from the lore and is the counterpart of her point of view. She’s a god and he’s a god, and he knows something she doesn’t know and made a choice based on that.”

“He saw the weakness in his father’s creation and is trying to show the world how bad mankind is and therefore annihilate them and get rid of them. She, in the course of her journey, learns the same thing and ends up saying ‘Oh my god, they are all of those things,’ but she makes the opposite choice,” concluded Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins.

