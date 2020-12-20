Wonder Woman 1984 is releasing at the box office in an unimaginably unfortunate period. On one side is a festival like Christmas which is meant to bring the friends and loved ones together, and on the other side, there is COVID-19 pandemic which is only growing with time.

Advertisement

The Gal Gadot led superhero film has already released in China this weekend and there’s no good news. If Tenet took an underwhelming opening a few months back, Wonder Woman 1984 has stayed even lower.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 did a business of $7 million approx in China on Friday and by the end of Saturday, it touched $14.2 million marks. The film may touch or cross $20 million marks by the end of the weekend but that isn’t what the makers were targeted to achieve in the biggest market for the film. Tenet when released back in August in China had taken an opening of close to $30 million.

Reportedly, Wonder Woman 1984 is also releasing in 31 offshore markets including the UK, Spain, Taiwan, Japan, Brazil and Mexico and then it will release in the US on Dec 25. Before that, the film will release in India on Dec 24 and it will have paid previews on Dec 23 evening.

It will be interesting to see how the film fares in all these countries considering the festivities and also the COVID-19 restrictions.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film stars Gal Gadot in lead along with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and others.

Recently Patty Jenkins said that she is hoping to use Wonder Woman 1984, to add to the conversation on how each of us can discover the hero within. “I hope that people come to the film and love it, of course. But I also hope that everyone gets something more out of it as well,” Jenkins said.

“I want it to be a great time and a great superhero film experience, but I also hope to use our film to add to the conversation in this world about how each of us can find the hero within. That’s what this world needs, so I’m so happy to get to be a part of that thought process,” she added.

Must Read: Mr. Olympia 2020: Big Ramy Wins The Title, Brandon Curry At 2nd – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube