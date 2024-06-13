2024 has been fantastic so far for WWE as, one after another; the company is delivering successful big events. Now, before we move towards the highly anticipated SummerSlam, the promotion is coming up next with two big live events, one of which is Clash At The Castle. After the super success of the first edition, the second edition is going to take place soon. Below is all you need to know about it!

For those who don’t know, the debut edition of the event took place in 2022. It enjoyed good response from fans, both through digital viewership and actual attendance at the venue. Back then, it was headlined by Drew McIntyre, when he challenged for the Undisputed Championship. Now, he’s back in the picture as he’s challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Matches at Clash At The Castle 2024

So far, five matches have been announced to take place at WWE’s upcoming premium event. The biggest attraction is Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles, where Cody will be defending his Undisputed Championship in an ‘I Quit match.’

In another contest, Damien Priest will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Bayley will be seen defending her Women’s Undisputed Championship against Piper Niven. Then there’s the Women’s Tag Team Championship between Bianca Blair-Jade Cargill (c), Shayna Baszler-Zoey Strac, and Alba Fyre-Isla Dawn.

Sami Zayn will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable.

Venue and date

Clash At The Castle 2024 is planned to take place at OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. It is scheduled for 15th June 2024.

When and where to watch

In India, the kick-off show of WWE’s Clash At The Castle 2024 will start at 10:30 pm in India on 15th June. The main event will start at 11:30 pm. On TV, it can be watched on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD (English). For live streaming, the event will be accessible on the SonyLIV app and website.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more pro wrestling updates!

Must Read: When Brock Lesnar Topped Forbes’ List To Become Highest-Paid Wrestler By Earning Almost $1 Million Per Match!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News