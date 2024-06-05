Amid several controversies and Janel Grant’s lawsuit, the former WWE boss, Vince McMahon, decided to resign from his posts, and Triple H is now in full control over the promotion. This change has already been welcomed by many, and even the veteran superstar, Randy Orton, recently got candid about Vince, and for him, it was a nice change. Keep reading to know more!

Randy has often talked about how working for the promotion had been exhausting and painful over the years. No doubt, he has been an exceptional and skillful performer; there have been occasions when he literally felt like quitting due to injuries and immense pain. Now, as Triple H is looking after the promotion, Randy is in a good state as a pro wrestler as he’s allowed to take time off to recover and chill with his family.

As per Bill Apter’s interview uploaded by Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Randy Orton talked about the difference between WWE under Triple H’s leadership and the promotion under Vince McMahon’s control. He said, “Off the top of my head — and, listen, I love Vince, he gave me so many opportunities. But I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It’s unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened. But it’s nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays, and home for Thanksgiving, and home for Christmas.”

Randy Orton continued, “Vince McMahon, he had Raw on Monday night live. He doesn’t care if you had kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him like, ‘Man, I got to like not do as many shows, maybe do half the tour and be able to recover. And he just looked at me and was like, ‘Oh, I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother Nature gets us all.'”

The 14-time WWE Champion further praised Triple H and Nick Khan for understanding the needs of pro wrestlers and giving them necessary breaks whenever needed.

