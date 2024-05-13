The pro wrestling career isn’t an easy one, and we have seen several big stars being impacted for life due to severe injuries. One such name is Randy Orton, who has witnessed multiple injuries over the years. Even in 2022, he suffered a major back injury, leading to a break of 18 months. Considering the same, there have been rumored talks about his retirement plans, and now, none other than the WWE star himself has spoken about his plans to step away from the ring.

Orton is such a rare WWE star who has been associated with the company from the start and is still one of the biggest crowd-pullers. He has been an active member of the roster and enjoys a legendary career with the promotion. Currently aged 44 years, the 14-time WWE world champion recently shared his thoughts on retirement and it’s surely going to cheer up his fans.

While talking on Adam’s Apple, Randy Orton made it clear that he has no plans of calling it off anytime soon and would love to take it into his 50s. He said, “I don’t wanna do the old Undertaker or Shawn Michaels schedule which they needed to do, understandably, but wrestle at WrestleMania, take the summer off, maybe you’ll see ’em at SummerSlam, yada, yada, yada. I wanna be on the road every week.”

Randy Orton continued, “I wanna make all the TVs and be on all the PLEs and at 44, just turned 44, I would love to be able to go into my 50s. Maybe I wrestle until I’m 50 and call it and that’s 30 years. Thirty years with the same company, on top. I wrestled more pay-per-views, PLEs, whatever you wanna call it than anyone else in the history of the WWE.”

He even revealed that working for WWE isn’t as exhausting as it was earlier. Now, under the regime of Triple H, he gets time for recovery whenever he needs it. Due to the same, his career is expected to continue for long.

