Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance is making headlines with each passing day. It was just yesterday that we reported that she might have cheated on her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis with the singer turned actor. And, now we hear that the new couple is moving in together.

Advertisement

Well, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that Harry and Olivia might move in together in future, but nothing of that sorts is happening anytime soon. Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in The Daily Mail, Olivia Wilde was spotted carrying bags out of the Los Angeles home she shared with her ex Jason Sudeikis and heading over to Harry Styles house. But don’t jump to conclusions just yet. E! News has reported that Wilde and Styles aren’t living together.

“She stays with him when she doesn’t have kids,” an insider told E! News, “but she still has her house.” Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles sparked romance rumours after they were photographed holding hands at his manager’s wedding, Jeff Azoff, and Glenne Christiaansen earlier this month. And while the News may have surprised some followers, a source told E! News people in Wilde and Styles’ inner circle have known about the romance for weeks.

The pair has been working on the movie, Don’t Worry Darling which Styles acts in and Wilde directs. And while a source told the portal there were times the duo “seemed a bit flirty on the set,” the insider also noted it was “nothing over the top.” According to Deadline, filming temporarily halted in November after an unknown member of production tested positive for coronavirus.

News about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broke less than two months after fans learned Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their seven-year engagement. And while followers only recently heard about the split, an insider told the portal the stars actually called it quits at the beginning of 2020.

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Publicly Walk Hand In Hand & It’s A Rare Glimpse, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube