We all loved Brie Larson showing her powers in Captain Marvel. What she seems off-screen is a gentle and fun-loving person, but her big-screen avatar introduced us with her deadly avatar. Now, the latest news about the actress is she might become one of Disney’s beauty from their princesses lineup. Read below to know more details.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Brie is in talks to play Disney Princess. Other details about the same are still under wraps. As shared by Daniel Richtman, it’s still unclear whether she’ll be playing characters from one of Disney‘s animated classics or the new royal character has been developed. Either way, it will be a sheer treat to watch the Captain Marvel actress as a princess.

Speaking of upcoming projects, Brie Larson will be next seen in Captain Marvel 2, which is slated to arrive on fall 2022.

Meanwhile, as Brie Larson is all set to return as Carol Danvers, she’s getting all buffed up. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, she has been inviting the likes of Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock to her home-gym and lift some weights with her. In a video, Brie is seen talking about what she has been doing these past days. She informed about starting her podcast channel and also working on a van.

Talking about Captain Marvel 2, Brie Larson said, “As you may know, Captain Marvel 2 is gearing up. I can’t say much more about it than that, but I gotta get ready for it. It’s time for me to get moving. Allow me to show you.” Brie, while showing her home-gym said, “Oh, yeah, she’s got a home gym, folks. It’s happening. Could I do a better view for you? Ta-da! I have a ridiculous, really intimidating home gym [laughs].”

