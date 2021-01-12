Taylor Swift sure did have an amazing start to 2021. The singer has broken all records with her album Folklore and also celebrating the release of surprise record Evermore. It looks like things are falling into place even on the personal front for the singer. Why wouldn’t it be, after all, she is spending some quality time with beau Joe Alwyn.

Taylor was spotted hands in hands with Joe, and we cannot stop gushing about the cute couple. Keep scrolling further to know more.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift took some time away from writing on Monday as she enjoyed a relaxing winter stroll with her beau Joe Alwyn, and his mother, Elizabeth in London.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn looked as loved-up as ever as they held hands and donned face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic during the walk. Taylor wrapped up warm for the outing, wearing a long oversized black jacket and warm red hat and matching rouge gloves that complemented her colourful face mask.

The singer and Joe also coordinated, with them both rocking black wellies and opting to keep things casual in jeans as they stepped out for some fresh air during the nationwide lockdown. Check out the pictures below:

Joe Alwyn was also bundled up for the chilly weather in a black padded jacket and appeared to be holding onto a small white parcel as he walked alongside his love and mother. Taylor Swift isolated herself with beau during the pandemic. Like many other couples, this time even helped them to cement their relationship.

The couple happily shared a few glimpses into their time in lockdown to Instagram and even writing some music together.

Taylor Swift recently gave a rare insight into their relationship as she revealed she has bonded with Joe through their mutual love of sad songs. The loved up couple collaborated on several tracks on her new Evermore’ album, and the star has detailed their process, including their similar musical tastes.

Well, whatever it is we are happy to see them in a happy space. What about you?

