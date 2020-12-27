Taylor Swift fans are disappointed after the “Evermore” singer was removed from Nashville’s iconic mural at Legend’s Corner. And she has been replaced by country crooner and Nationwide Insurance pitchman Brad Paisley. Scroll down to know more.

Swift is one of the only four women in the mural- Loretta Lynn, Reba Macintyre and Dolly Parton. The famous exhibition is in Music City’s Legend’s Corner at Fifth and Broadway which is getting an overhaul by artist Tim Davis. The removal of Swift is one of the first changes, and her fans are angry over the move.

Swifties claim that the “Cardigan” singer earned her right to be on the wall. One user shared a before and after shots of the mural and wrote, “they really replaced Taylor Swift with brad paisley on the country legends mural in Nashville as if Taylor hasn’t always been more popular than him,” while another fan wrote, “taylor swift getting replaced on the legends corner mural by a man is already annoying enough but when you factor in overall accomplishments and accolades is just like……please.”

While some fans also argued that while Paisley deserves to be on the mural, Tim Davis could have simply added him without removing the Grammy Award-winning singer. A fan wrote, “Taylor Swift is and will Always be a Legend. No disrespect to Brad Paisley who they could’ve put anywhere on this giant mural. But No they choose to take the Spot away from a Very Talented Artist who had to fight to earn her spot on that wall.”

Another user reacted, “I have lots of respect for #bradpresysley being added to the legendary mural but where I am hurt by the fact that the city of Nashville could have put him in a different place but they didn’t. They removed another young legend named Taylor Swift.”

However, a user pointed out that Taylor Swift, who had released a new album ‘Evermore’ earlier this month, has been releasing less country music in recent years. The user wrote, “They’re forgetting she ain’t country anymore, buh bye!” Another user tweeted, “I think @taylorswift13 should commission a mural in Nashville with all FEMALE country legends: past, present, and future!!”

What do you think about Taylor Swift being removed from the iconic Mural? Let us know in the comments.

