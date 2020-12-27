A great thriller stays with you. They are the perfect movies to watch when you are in good mood. Amazon Prime Video has a deep stable of thrillers in its library that gives you what you want: the best nail-biting thrillers you can find.

Advertisement

However, it can be a daunting task to choose a good one to watch when you are in the mood for some action, excitement, and thought-provoking twists and turns. So we have decided to select the right thriller a bit easier for you with our guide to finding the best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

So here’s a list of best suspense thriller movies on amazon prime that are sure to take you on a wild ride.

The Departed (2006)

Tt’s an enormously entertaining crime film available on Amazon Prime. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of an undercover cop Billy Costigan is one of the big reason to watch the film. His expert slow-boil performance has marked a major career step forward. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film also stars Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg in important roles.

A Simple Favor (2018)

The American black comedy crime thriller film, which is directed by Paul Feig, is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. It’s a twisted thriller that get deliciously absurd and provocative. The cast of the film includes Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Brad Burman directorial film sees Matthew McConaughey playing the role of Mickey Haller, the Lincoln Lawyer, who works out of his Lincoln Town Car. It’s a legal thriller film that has alluring cast Marisa Tomei, William H. Macy, Bryan Cranston, and Ryan Phillippe who make it hard to look away in each and every scene.

Air Force One (1997)

It is one of the best political thrillers available on Amazon Prime that turns the president of the United States into an action hero. Harrison Ford plays the role of President James Marshall who is returning home from Moscow when his plane, Air Force One, is hijacked and he finds himself in a do-or-die hostage situation.

Zodiac (2007)

David Fincher directorial film is a period drama that tells the story of a serial murderer who captured the public imagination by sending letters and puzzles to the Bay Area press. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of a cartoonist, who uses his puzzle-solving abilities to get closer to revealing the identity of the killer.

Must Read: From Inception To James Bond: Here Are The Best Action Movies Available On Amazon Prime Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube