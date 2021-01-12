Janhvi Kapoor impressed everyone in 2018 with her debut in the romantic film Dhadak. In 2020, she was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which was proof of her growth as an actress.

Meanwhile, those who follow Janhvi closely have seen she used to go for regular dance classes before lockdown. Today, the young actress took to Instagram and shared with fans a video of her doing the belly dance. In the video, Janhvi can be seen shaking her belly on the Asoka song San Sanana feat Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While Janhvi Kapoor is looking totally comfortable, she has nailed all the sensuous nuances of the dance. Be it her expressions, her beauty or her moves everything is captivating. So far, Nora Fatehi has managed to impress Bollywood fans with her breathtaking belly dance. And going by Janhvi Kapoor’s latest video she seems to be the new Nora Fatehi. Isn’t it?

Janhvi wrote along with the post, “Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz 🌯🤢💕🙃” Watch the video below and tell us what do you think.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films for her fans. Takht, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana & recently announced Good Luck Jerry are some of the films.

Good Luck Jerry is being produced by Aanand L Rai and will be directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film went on the floors in Punjab yesterday and features Janhvi Kapoor with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The first schedule of the film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, is expected to continue till March.

“Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today,” Aanand L Rai wrote on Instagram announcing the film.

Rai wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in December.

