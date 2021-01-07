Sonu Sood was one such actor who grabbed many eyeballs throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor turned out to be a messiah for many and won million hearts for his selfless deeds and humanitarian act. But, it looks like the actor has landed himself in trouble

As per a tweet published by the news agency, ANI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against Sonu for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without BMC’s permission. Continue reading further for more details.

According to reports in Spotboye, BMC asked the Juhu police to take cognizance of the offence under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. However, Sonu Sood said that he has taken the necessary permission and will be appealing against the BMC’s complaint in the Bombay High Court.

Sonu Sood said in a statement to Time Of India, “I have taken approval for change of use from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn’t come due to Covid-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law.”

“This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don’t come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC’s complaint in the Bombay HC,” he further told.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s book, I Am No Messiah that was released last week by Amazon is being attacked by a section of the social media. But Sonu seems to be unaffected by the same and feels that those are paid trolls. Well, what do you think of this new trouble in Sood’s life?

