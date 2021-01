Sooryavanshi To Pathan, Expected Release Schedule Of Upcoming Bollywood Films In 2021

If the response to Tenet & Wonder Woman 1984 wasn’t enough, the super success of South films like Master & Krack has proved that the audience is craving to watch films in cinemas and get back to big-screen entertainment.

All eyes have been on big Bollywood filmmakers to announce the release dates of their upcoming major films. While the announcements regarding 1st quarter releases were expected to arrive by the end of 2020 or early 2021 nothing of that sort happened. The only silver lining was that Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment confirmed that one among their Sooryavanshi or ’83 will release in the Holi weekend which falls in the last week of March.

But it seems after the success of Master & Krack, Bollywood is ready to schedule its lineup. As per latest Pinkvilla report, the industry is busy planning many of their upcoming films‘ releases for a period of February to December. While the dates are still to be finalised, there’s at least a tentative schedule which makes the future look brighter. Have a look:

February

1) MiMi (Kriti Sanon)

2) Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar (Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra)

3) Hurdang (Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha)

4) Bad Boy (Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi)

5) Raavan Leela (Pratik Gandhi)

March

1) Roohi Afzana (Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao)

2) Haseen Dilruba (Taapsee Pannu) (March 12)

3) Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif) (Holi or Good Friday release)

4) Haathi Mere Saathi (Rana Daggubati) (March 26)

5) Bunty Aur Babli 2 (Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh)

April

1) 83 (Ranveer Singh)

2) Sardaar Udham Singh (Vicky Kaushal)

3) Toofan (Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur) (3 Weeks After Sooryavanshi)

4) Hungama 2 (Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty)

5) Radhe Shyam (Prabhas, Pooja Hegde) (Baahubali weekend or last week of April)

May

1) Radhe (Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani) (Eid)

2) Satyameva Jayate 2 (John Abraham) (Eid)

3) Shiddat (Diana Penty, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina)

June:

1) Bell Bottom (Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor)

2) Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Ayushmann Khurrana, Vani Kapoor)

3) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu)

Other Holiday releases:

Independence Day

An Akshay Kumar Film

Dusshera

Maidaan (Ajay Devgn)

Gandhi Jayanti

An Akshay Kumar Film



Diwali

Pathan (Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham)

Apne 2 (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol)



Christmas

Laal Singh Chaddha (Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor)

Are you excited?

