Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Confirmed For 24th January

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are finally getting married! After all the rumours and daddy David Dhawan refusing all the reports, the truth is out, and the wedding bells are on. Amid all the social media brouhaha around Varun’s wedding, the news of Varun getting hitched to his childhood sweetheart Natasha on January 24th is indeed true.

Yesterday, the news surfaced on social media, and the outlets carried it just like every other time. But, many felt this could be it, and this is it. From where is the October star getting married to what will be guest-list like, everything is out, and is backed with utmost confidence this time.

A close friend to David Dhawan told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ve had journalists calling up asking about it for days, and I told them it’s just a rumour. But I can’t lie to you. Yes, Varun is indeed getting married on 24th at Alibaug.”

He also added, “Ab kitni din intezaar karega (how long will he wait?) Covid is not going away anywhere. They had decided they’d get married after the release of Coolie No 1. Log shadiyan dhoom dham se mana rahen hain (people are getting married with all pomp and splendour). But Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal cannot afford to do that. If they invite one guest more than 50 they are in trouble.”

About the guests attending the wedding, the same sourced added, “No friends at all. Kyunki agar ek ko bulao toh doosra bura maan jayega. So it will be just be the family at the wedding. I could see David’s awkwardness. So I quickly told him to exclude me from the guest list. They’ve now decided to just have the immediate family from both sides. Look, how long could Varun wait? He’s now in his 30s. I am glad they decided not to wait for Covid to be over.”

Now, that’s some big news for Varun Dhawan fans & the celebrations have already begun on social media. Stick to this space for more updates.

