Master Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was amongst the biggest post lockdown releases from Tamil industry. Ravi Teja’s Telugu film, Krack grabbed all the attention due to huge footfalls, but Vijay’s stardom has taken the collections to an altogether different level. Released on 13th January, the film made a whopping sum of 35 crores on the very first day.

Yes, some big numbers were expected from Master, but the final figure has surpassed our expectations, especially with COVID-19 restrictions. Minimum expectations from the film were to attract a good chunk of the audience into theatres, but guess what? The film has entered the list of all-time highest Tamil openers all over India.

Not just the placing of Master but we’ll be taking a look at top 5 openers to come out from Tamil industry. Apart from Tamil, the collections are inclusive of all versions (dubbed) of the respective outings.

2.0 (2018)

Directed by maverick filmmaker Shankar, 2.0 had its takers primarily in Tamil and Hindi speaking belts. Thanks to Akshay Kumar, the sci-fi thriller bagged big numbers with its Hindi version. In other parts, Rajinikanth mania was witnessed. It’s the highest on this list with an opening day figure of 63 crores.

KABALI (2016)

The film was in talks since its inception but thank to larger than life teaser, the hype for Kabali went to another level. Helmed by Pa. Ranjith, Kabali recorded a start of 48 crores across the country.

SARKAR (2018)

AR Murugadoss is one of those directors whose films create a buzz right from their announcement. And when the star like Thalapathy Vijay enters the scene, the hype gets sky high. On its opening day, Sarkar stormed the country to put up a handsome total of 47.85 crores.

BIGIL (2019)

This collaboration of Atlee and Thalapathy was riding on a huge budget. And thankfully, it managed to create a much-needed hype. It performed really well in key cities like Mumbai, New Delhi and others. Overall, the film made 40.05 crores on its opening day.

MASTER (2021)

As mentioned at the start, this film made 35 crores on 13th January i.e. day 1. Despite all odds, it has grabbed 5th spot on the list which is nothing less than an achievement.

