Ravi Teja’s Krack had established itself as a success on its first day of release itself. After the film surpassed all the expectations on its opening day, it was just expected to remain steady.

The action thriller, which stars Shruti Haasan opposite Ravi Teja, has held itself very well in the weekdays. The news of the day is that despite the pandemic, the film has managed to be a stunning success and a profitable venture.

Yes, Krack is now in the safe zone as the film has surpassed the 16.5 crores distributors share mark which was the amount invested on it. As per Pinkvilla, the film has fetched a share of 2.20 crores on Thursday which takes its total share to 16.65 crores. This is commendable since the film has faced huge competition from the big release Master. If that’s not it, two more films like Red and Alludi Adhurs have shared its screen space.

But Krack has clearly been unaffected. On top of that, it has crossed Master’s distributor share in Telugu dominated areas on its 5th-day run. While the Vijay starrer fetched a share of 1.65 crore in these places on its 2nd day, Krack was at 2.20 crores as mentioned above. Isn’t that huge?

Meanwhile, Master which is a Tamil film has created havoc at the box office. Starring Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi in lead, the film collected 35 crores on Day 1 (holiday) and followed it up with 20 crores* (non-holiday) more on 2nd day. Considering the pandemic and 50% seating capacity policy, these are extraordinary numbers.

It looks like the Tamil biggie will cross the 100 crores mark by the end of this weekend itself.

Coming back to Krack, earlier talking about her experience of working in the film, Shruti Haasan did a post on Instagram. In an Insta clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with Ravi Teja. “I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as the caption.

“It felt like family !! Go watch us with your beautiful family this Sankranthi,” she added.

