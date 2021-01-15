Actor Prabhas starrer upcoming action film Salaar is expected to go on floors by the last week of January. The team will perform a Mahurat Puja in the city on January 15.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made.

Prabhas plays a violent character, something he hasn’t done so far in his films. He is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role. Guests invited include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Yash.

Talking about Salaar, Prabhas shared, “I’m really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans,”

Are ou excited for Salaar? Share with us in the comments section below!

Meanwhile, Prabhas is all also set to treat fans with RadheShyam. He in fact gave a New Year gift to fans as he has shared a new poster of the film.

“To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam,” Prabhas posted on Instagram along with the poster that features him sporting a retro look.

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film.

