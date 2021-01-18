On its fifth day, Master has entered the 100 Crore Club. The film has been doing well amongst the masses down South and saw 20 crores* more came in on Sunday. That is yet another good day for the film ever since it took a phenomenal start on Wednesday with 35 crores coming in its kitty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this, the film has now collected 112 crores* and that is truly fantastic as everyone associated with it pretty much played blind. Yes, there was a superstar (Vijay) at the helm of affairs and there was good hype too for the last few months. Moreover, practically all cinemas with available shows were playing the Tamil version. Still, no one really knew how the footfalls would turn out to be and whether audiences would indeed take the risk of stepping out of their house. Also, there was flip-flop between 50% and 100% occupancy, though it had to settle at 50%.

Even in such ambiguous scenario, the makers of Master took a bold step of arriving in cinemas and the gamble has paid off. The collections so far are quite encouraging and it has to be seen how do they stay stable from this point on. The content of the film has found mixed response and though no one has panned it, it isn’t universally appreciated either, something that was the case with Vijay’s last few films. Had that been the case, we could well have been talking about the possibility of 200 crores haul, though as of now it would require a close watch till end of week.

Master is a success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Master: Ranveer Singh – Ranbir Kapoor To Shahid Kapoor – R Madhavan, Bollywood Pairings That Can Replace Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi In The Hindi Remake

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube