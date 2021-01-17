The performance of Master has been extraordinary in India as the film is all set to enter the 100 crores club in just an extended weekend of its release. After an earth-shattering start despite pandemic, the film continued to remain steady and put healthy numbers.

While Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi starrer has scored 92 crores at the box office in 4 days, it has done well in Australia as well. The pandemic has been very much in control in the country since the past few months and hence Master had a successful release there along with UAE.

As per reports, the film has done collections of 3.5 crores approx in 4 days in Australia which is quite good. It must be noted that some of the biggest Indian films have done similar business in Australia in normal times.

In India, Master did a business of 35 crores net approx which made it 5th highest opening Tamil film of All Time.

Interestingly, it was recently announced that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be remade in Hindi. While the casting hasn’t been finalised yet, it has been learnt that Murad Khetani will produce the Hindi adaptation of the latest hit.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi recently celebrated his birthday but had to apologise for cutting the cake with a sword. In a picture going viral, we see the actor doing the act.

The cake cutting session was happening on the sets of Sethupathi’s upcoming film with Ponram. In a statement released, he said, “I thank all the film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo taken during my birthday has emerged to be controversial. In the picture, I used a sword to cut my cake. It was only because I’m acting in director Ponram’s film, in which the sword plays an important role.”

“Since I celebrated my birthday with the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Everyone has pointed out to me that this could set a bad example to others, and I promise to be careful henceforth. If I hurt anyone with my actions, I apologise and regret it deeply,” concluded Vijay Sethupathi’s statement.

