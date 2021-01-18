Master has proved to be The Blaster indeed. The Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi surprised everyone when it opened to extraordinary numbers on Wednesday. The film despite 50% seating capacity in theatres did a business of 35 crores. Even after that, the numbers continued to be steady and in a matter of 5 days, it crossed 100 crores mark.

But it’s not just India where Master has shown its worth. The collections in overseas markets like UAE & Australia too, it has done pretty well.

As per Pinkvilla, the global collections of Master are 155 crores gross and the interesting part is that it’s the best among all the films which released worldwide this weekend. Hollywood is not a competition because the US has been hit very hard by the pandemic. There are no major releases and Wonder Woman 1984 which released on Christmas is close to ending its run.

Chinese Industry has been competition and Master has easily surpassed its movies. While the film A Little Red Flower collected 82.5 crores globally, Shock Wave 2 earned mere 59 crores. Now that’s a huge win for Indian box office and ray of hope for its future.

Indian box office like the world faced huge blow in 2020 due to pandemic but it looks like 2021 is going to stabilise the losses to a huge extent. What are your thoughts?

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in a silent Bollywood film titled Gandhi Talks.

The film is written, directed and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, while Divay Dhamijain is on board as a creative producer.

“This project has been very close to my heart and when the actor himself relates to the idea and same emotions, it is really a boon for the director. For me Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance. As soon as Vijay read the script, he completely understood my vision and approach towards the film,” said Belekar.

“Every director is looking for certain types of characteristics in his actors. While I was searching for the lead in B-Town, I also started looking in alternate industries and that’s how I came across Vijay Sethupathi. His acting skills, style statement, and vocal dynamism are stupendous and that’s when I felt I found my lead star,” the filmmaker added.

