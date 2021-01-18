Actress Pooja Hegde, who has featured in films like Oka Laila Kosam, Mugamoodi, Mohenjo Daro and more, recently wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas. Read on to know what she had to say about it.

Pooja posted a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress is seen looking at the camera as she enjoys a ride on the backseat of a car.

Pooja Hegde took to her story, writing, “Schedule wrap on #RadheShyam after a long 30 day schedule… Now home for a fleeting second (airplane emoji)… Hyderabad — Bombay (airplane emoji).”

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film. Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual period romantic-drama helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It will have a theatrical release in 2021.

Fans are eager to see the chemistry between the heartthrob and Pooja Hegde for the first time on screen and we are sure it is going to be sizzling and leave an unforgettable experience. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

On the occasion of New Years, Prabhas took to his social media accounts and shared the film’s first official poster of Radhe Shyam. The poster looks jaw-droppingly and aesthetically lovable. In it, Prabhas dons a retro look and it works like charm. The actor looks dapper in a black sweatshirt teamed up with matching pants, He is also seen wearing a black Ben Hogan style cap while he has a backpack by his side.

