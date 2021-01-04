Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has become one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021. While fans wait for the smallest of the update, the makers and the superstar are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement going. Marking the new year, the makers released a new poster. It has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ Section. Scroll down to know more about the same and do not forget to vote.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Radhe Shyam’s reception amongst the audience.

The new poster that released recently featured Prabhas in it. The vibe of the new poster is fresh and natural. Prabhas can be seen dressed in a retro avatar, sitting on top of the mountain. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

How much did you like the new Radhe Shyam poster? Rate it right here:

