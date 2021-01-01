It’s a New Year, and we’ve multiple stars coming out with the posters/announcement of their films. The two which we’re going to talk about today are Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi’s Master and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. Both the films feature hot-shot celebs from down south and we’re sure comparisons between the two films have already started on the social media.

The makers of Master released the official poster of the film that shows both actors with bloodied scars on their face and are sizing each other up like two professional fighters do before a match begins. It’s safe to say that the film is all about the clash of the two Vijays.

On the other hand, Prabhas today dropped a New Year gift for fans. He shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, and his followers sure are excited.

“To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam,” Prabhas posted on Instagram along with the poster that features him sporting a retro look. Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film.

Radhe Shyam is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will be a pan India release. It will be unveiled in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The action-thriller has Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Radhe Shyam VS Master, Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi VS Prabhas; which poster out of the two did you like more? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and participate in the poll.

