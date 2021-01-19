Yash KGF Chapter 2’s teaser has been breaking records ever since its release. The makers released the teaser on Yash’s 35th birthday and fans across the world have been showering love on them ever since then.

If the reports are to be believed, there’s big news coming in for KGF fans and can you guess it?

According to SpotboyE, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 including director Prashanth Neel is elated with the success of the Yash starrer and want to release the second teaser for fans. “This is bigger than anything he had ever anticipated. Yash and his director Prashanth Neel are stunned by the response. Fans of KGF want more. Yash and Prashanth are now planning to release another teaser in the next few weeks. Also, the release plans for KGF Chapter just got bigger,” the source added.

Revealing the plans, the source added, “Initial plans of releasing around 2000 prints across India have now been doubled. The Kannada film will be dubbed not only in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam but also in several foreign languages. KGF Chapter 2 is going to get a wider release than any Indian film across the world.”

The film along with Yash stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Talking about his performance as Adheera in the film, Sanjay revealed, “It is after a long time that such a role was offered to me, I got pumped and excited for it. The character is strong and charged me up to play the role, it was an immediate yes from me!”

