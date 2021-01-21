Sushant Singh Rajput, a name which became the inspiration for many to follow their dreams. A name which not only became popular but also won millions of hearts. A name which will be etched in all our lives forever. He created a space for himself in Bollywood with his films and performances choices. He established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry in a span of seven years.

Advertisement

Many Bollywood actresses started their careers with films starring Sushant in the lead. These actresses are one of the mainstream actresses today in the industry.

From Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan to Vaani Kapoor, a list of actresses made their debut opposite SSR. Have a look at them.

SARA ALI KHAN (KEDARNATH)

Sara is amongst the top actresses of Bollywood today. Every filmmaker wants to have her in their film. But, if you look back at her debut movie Kedarnath, she was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. A debutant needs to get a co-star who supports the newcomer and makes their journey smooth, and Sara found that comfort in the late actor. The result was a film which we will never forget.

DISHA PATANI (M.S. DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY)

Advertisement

Although Disha Patani did a few films down South, she made her big Bollywood debut with a small role in M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha played the role of Dhoni’s girlfriend Priyanka who dies in an accident. The audience hailed Disha and Sushant’s on-screen chemistry and performance. If we all loved SSR in this movie, we definitely cannot forget Disha’s role too.

VAANI KAPOOR (SHUDDH DESI ROMANCE)

Vaani Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Shuddh Desi Romance which also starred Sushant and Parineeti Chopra. While the late actor played the role of Raghu in the film, Vaani played the character named Tara. The audience loved Sushant and Vaani’s sizzling chemistry and romance on-screen. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

SANJANA SANGHI (DIL BECHARA)

Sanjana Sanghi will somewhere always be remembered as Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star. The actress made her big Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara and won our hearts. The movie was a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Kizzie and Manny’s love saga will always be special for us.

Must Read: Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham’s Chase Sequence & Everything You Need To Know About Film’s 3rd Shooting Schedule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube