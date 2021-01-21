Varun Dhawan is one of the busiest Bollywood stars right now. The actor has been busy shooting his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo and even though he is currently making news for his wedding on Sunday, we hear that is not going to stop him from work.

Varun has a packed professional schedule with multiple films lined for shooting. Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya starring VD along with Kriti Sanon is one of his films and the latest is that the actor is going to jump up on the film soon after the marriage.

According to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film which is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe will be shot in Arunachal Pradesh. A source has been quoted as saying, “In February, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will take off to Arunachal Pradesh to begin their work on Bhediya. It’s going to be a two-month schedule at real locations of the state, before calling it a wrap. The script demanded a certain kind of topography, and Arunachal Pradesh will lend the necessary support to the narrative of the film,”

The source further added the details and said, “This is more like a monster comedy than a quintessential horror-comedy, and the team will be shooting extensively against the backdrop mountains and rivers in the North-Eastern state. Major chunk will be shot in Arunachal, followed by some patchwork scenes in Mumbai.”

Interestingly, apart from Bhediya, Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe will soon have a crossover between Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao led upcoming film Roohi Afzana.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently shared that animal flow exercises helped him regain stamina after his COVID diagnosis last month.

The actor has shared an Instagram video that captures him in the middle of an intense animal flow workout session.

“Animal -flow … @ninja.dev has helped me recover and get my stamina back post covid through animal flow,” he wrote with the video.

Last month, Varun had shared that he contracted the novel coronavirus while shooting for a project.

“VITAMIN FRIENDS…So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19,” he had written with the picture on Instagram.

