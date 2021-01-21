Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Pragya Kapoor & Abhishek Kapoor To Fulfill This Wish From His Bucket List

Pragya Kapoor, who marked her foray into production with Kedarnath, has also captured the attention of many with her role as an environmentalist. Pragya, along with husband and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, founded a foundation named Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation through which the duo has conducted beach clean-ups and plantation drives.

And now, they will be planting a thousand trees as an ode to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To mark his 35th birth anniversary, they have pledged to fulfil one of the wishes in his bucket list.

Talking about the latest initiative, Pragya Kapoor says, “A wish should not be left unfulfilled, Sushant had many dreams and things he wanted to achieve and master. We can’t do it all, but planting 1000 trees is something that we could do, hence we felt was the right way to celebrate his birthday anniversary.”

Apart from these two, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande too shared a video of the late actor which has got us all too emotional. Ankita shared an unseen video of the late actor. It is from the time the duo used to stay together when they were in a relationship.

The video features Sushant Singh Rajput playing with their pet dog, Scotch. He could be seen running around the house as he played with his pet.

All we can say today is that we miss you Sushant!

