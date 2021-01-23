Divyanka Tripathi has earned unprecedented fame with her role as Ishita. The actress was a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, co-starring Karan Patel. From her innocent portrayal to bond with Karan, everything created noise. She tied the knot with co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. Fans have been waiting to hear the ultimate ‘good news’ from the couple. But is it happening anytime soon? Read on.

Karan Patel, who married Ankita Bhargava in 2015 welcomed his first child in 2019. Anita Hassanandini announced her pregnancy too back in October 2020, with husband Rohit Reddy. Fans have been super happy with both the announcements and now want Vivek and Divyanka to take the next big step in their relationship too.

However, Vivek Dahiya says that he and wife Divyanka Tripathi are not ready yet. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame couple feels that they aren’t ‘settled enough’ yet. The actor in a conversation with ETimes TV said, “Especially since in the lockdown so many people had kids, the pressure kind of escalated for us too. In 2017 on the stage of ‘Nachh Baliye’ we had said that by 2019 we will be thinking of parenthood. Back then we thought we will be able to buy enough time for two years. But somehow, we always feel we aren’t settled enough yet.”

Vivek Dahiya continued, “I also feel I am a kid myself, how can I handle another version of me (laughs). We understand that the biological clock is ticking and it is always better to be young parents than older ones. That way you can have more fun with the kids. We have discussed it many time and decided to defer it a little longer.”

Well, looks like Divyanka Tripathi fans will have to wait a little longer! On the professional front, the actress is currently hosting Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime.

