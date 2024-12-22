Mukesh Khanna, known for his iconic role as Shaktimaan, recently shared his views on Ranbir Kapoor’s role as Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana. For those unaware, Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayana as a two-part epic, with Ranbir Kapoor cast as Lord Rama. This casting choice has received mixed reactions from the audience.

Speaking of Mukesh Khanna, he has been in the spotlight recently due to discussions around the return of Shaktimaan and some of his controversial remarks. When asked about Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama, here’s what he had to say.

Mukesh Khanna Shares Concerns About Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting As Lord Rama, Stresses Authenticity In Portrayal

Mukesh Khanna initially hesitated to comment, mentioning that if he did, he would be accused of pointing out everything and everyone that had previously affected his reputation and career. Veteran actor said, “Aap jo actor ko cast kar rahe ho, unki zindagi bhi Ram ke against nahi honi chahiye. Humare Kapoor (Ranbir Kapoor) khaandaan ke chirag hain, bohot achhe actor hain. Unki life bhi aisi nahi hai jo aap Ram ke against bol sakein. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this.”

In English translation, it means, “The actor you are casting should not have a life that goes against Ram’s character. Our Kapoor (Ranbir Kapoor) family has shining stars, and he is a great actor. His life is also not such that you can say it goes against Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t affect this.”

Mukesh Khanna Compares Ranbir Kapoor With Arun Govil’s Lord Rama, Stresses Authenticity In The Role

Initially, Mukesh Khanna refrained from commenting, but after some time, he referenced Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. He stated,” Agar Ramayana banate ho, toh Arun Govil ke saath comparison hoga, aur wo zaroor hoga. Bhishma Pitamaha banate ho toh Mukesh Khanna ke saath comparison hoga, chahe aap chahein ya na chahein, kyunki unhone ek icon bana diya hai.”

In English, the translation reads, “I am saying it again: If you make Ramayana, there will be a comparison with Arun Govil, and it will definitely happen. If you make Bhishma Pitamah, there will be a comparison with Mukesh Khanna, whether you like it or not, because he has made an icon of the role.” Further, he showed his concern about Bhishma Pitamah, which somehow poured authenticity into his words.

Who Else Stars In Nitesh Kumar’s Ramayana Apart From Ranbir Kapoor?

In addition to Ranbir, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will feature Sai Pallavi as Sita. This movie also stars Yash and Pinkvilla was the first to report Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, although it is not confirmed yet. The first part of the movie is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2026, while the other half in 2027.

