Neha Mehta became a household name with her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali Mehta. Even though she has been replaced with Sunayana Fozdar, fans still miss her chemistry with Shailesh Lodha. It was during the last year when Neha shocked everyone when she decided to take an exit from the sitcom.

In a shocking turn of events, Neha came out and spoke that everything isn’t well between her and the makers. Owing to some differences, she passed her role and moved on. Now, the actress is enjoying a new chapter of her life as she’s taking up some new projects.

Yes, you read that right! Neha Mehta is busy with some big-screen projects. Just a few days back, Neha completed the shoot of one Gujarati film. While speaking of it with Dainik Bhaskar, she says, “This is Neha Mehta’s new start. After leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I realised that I am capable of more things. I have just completed the shoot of one Gujarati film in which I am playing a lead character. As of now, I can’t say anything about the film but the only thing I can say is that it’s a female-oriented film.”

We are really happy that Neha Mehta has closed the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s chapter and moved on in her career. We wish her good luck for all the upcoming projects!

Meanwhile, post taking an exit, Neha considered making a return to show. Speaking on the same, she said, “Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure work in today’s times, but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind,” reports Times Of India.

