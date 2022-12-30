Linkups in the entertainment industry are nothing new and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas knows this well. Over the years the ‘Saaho’ actor’s name has been attached to several of his co-stars including Anushka Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor and most recently his ‘Adipurush’ co-star Kriti Sanon. But is there a special lady in his life at the moment?

Well, the actor’s good friend and actor Ram Charan has opened up about the truth. This revelation took place when the ‘Salaar’ actor made a rare television appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable. Scroll below to know what happened and even watch the clip of the same.

In one segment of Balakrishna’s Unstoppable, the veteran actor made Prabhas call Ram Charan to find out about some secrets in his life. A clip of the phone call has surfaced online and it shows Cherry declaring Prabhas as single – despite rumours of him dating Kriti Sanon doing the rounds.

The first part of the episode featuring Prabhas – the Unstoppable episode is being divided into two parts, released earlier today (Friday, December 30) and fans got to see a never-seen-before avatar of the actor. During one of the segments, Prabhas calls Ram Charan at the behest of Balakrishna, who wanted to know if there’s a lady in Prabhas’ life. The over 5-minute long conversation sees the RRR confirming that there’s no lady at the moment in the Radhe Shyam actor’s life.

However, Ram Charan went on to joke about the fact that Prabhas may have some good news to share soon. Hearing Charan says there might be good news, Prabhas asked him if he’s his friend or enemy. Watch the clip here:

Seeing this interaction, fans were amazed by the bond Prabhas and Ram Charan share. One fan commented, “Their bonding is just amazing. This is going to be a feast for both Prabhas and Charan’s mutuals (sic).” Another fan added, “Best part of the show. Didn’t know they’re just close friends (sic).”

Do you think there’s a lady currently in ‘Baahubali’s’ life? Let us know in the comments.

