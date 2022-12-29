South star Siddharth, has been grabbing headlines for some time ever since his social media post went viral. A couple of days back, the actor took to Instagram, to slam security personnel at the Madurai airport, who allegedly ill-treated his old parents and others during the security check process. Time and again we have seen film fraternity people coming out in the open to address such issues. Right from receiving damaged luggage to facing other difficulties, celebs have often called out the airport for indiscipline.

Now taking to Instagram, the actor has penned a detailed post as she shared his ordeal revealing how CISF personnel treated his family. Scroll down to know more details.

Siddharth kick-started his long note by thanking everyone for their concern and support that came his way after the airport incident. After receiving thousands of messages, he decided to explain the whole matter and put it in front of the netizens. He then began to share his experience of flying from the same airport and never facing a problem. However, further shared his parents’ ordeal they faced at the airport.

An excerpt from Siddharth’s long post read, “The CISF individual who sat behind glass kept scrutinising our IDs repeatedly including the children’s passports. He then looked at my face and Adhaar card and shouted, “yeh tum ho?” When I told him it was me and asked him why he asked me that question when my ID looks exactly like I do, he said he had doubts. Then the next individual shouted at us asking “Hindi samajhte hain na?” And before we answered, rudely went on that he would throw out any ipad or phones that he found.”

“After my bag cleared, he then took out my earphones and threw them on the tray. I told him that at various airports we have lost electronics like earphones and apple pencils and even phones left on the tray and have been advised to avoid keeping them on the tray because of theft. To which we were told that this is Madurai and these are the rules,” he wrote further.

“I told them we had elders in the group so they can be gentle with them. They then flagged my mother’s purse and asked her if she had any coins in it. She said that she did. They then told her to remove all the coins from her purse. When I asked them why that was needed as currency coins are both allowed and clearly seen in the scanner, they replied in India it is the rule that we must remove whatever they ask us to remove. I told them it was unfair to make someone over 70 empty their purse like this. I also asked if something was wrong and why they were talking to us so rudely.”

Siddharth concluded his post with hand-fold emojis.

