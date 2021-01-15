Congratulations are in order for Television actress Nia Sharma who just gifted herself a brand new luxury new car. The Naagin 4 actress recently turned 30 and she fulfilled her dreams of owning a luxury car which is reportedly worth anywhere between Rs. 80 lakh to 1 crore.

The actress took to her Instagram page and shared pictures and videos of her new wheels. She looked happiest while unveiling the uber-luxurious, black coloured SUV. The car is manufactured by the Swedish luxury automobile marque Volvo.

In the video, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a monochrome outfit that comprised of a white oversized t-shirt, loose black pants and white boots. Her brother Vinay Sharma was also seen in one of the pictures. Sharing the pictures and videos, the actress captioned it, “You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing ! @vinayyshrma”. Take a look at her post below:

Talking about Nia Sharma’s new luxury car, Volvo XC90 is a premium SUV that comes with advanced safety and comfort. The car is designed for ultimate elegance and capacity considering all 7 passengers. It’s price starts at Rs. 80.95 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.31 crore.

After Nia Sharma shared the post on Instagram, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Several friends from the TV industry wished her on the social media platform. Celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey, Minal Mogam, Shashank Vyas, Arjit Taneja, Asha Negi, Tannaz Irani and several others wished her on the site.

Aamir Ali commented on her post writing, “Congratulations.. I remember our conversation about the car,” while Supriya Shukla wrote, “Superb, congratulations… hardworking girl… U earned it nia.”

Nia Sharma stepped into the TV with the show ‘Kali’. She then appeared in the serial ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ which fetched her immense popularity. Meanwhile, the actress recently shared the first look of her upcoming song Gale Lagana Hai, co-starring Shivin Narang. The upcoming track, which is crooned by singer sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, will be released on January 18th.

