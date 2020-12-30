We are already on the second last day of 2020, or maybe on the last (depends on when you are reading this article). I am sure you all must have certain plans to ring in the new years and have already decided your OOTD. In case you were busy working like me and did not get time to finalise your 31st-night outfit then we have your back. We have a list of last-minute outfit ideas featuring Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mouni Roy and Hina Khan.

These TV stars are known for their style quotient. So we thought, why not make your lives a bit easier. Contrary to their on-screen images, these stars are indeed quite fashionable. From Kundali Bhagya’s Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan, Koimoi lists down 4 outfit ideas for your New Year celebration.

NIA SHARMA

Nia is indeed one of the boldest actresses of Indian Television. She is stylish, fierce and never shies away from showing her s*xy side to the world. This diva had to be on our list.

Girls who like subtle colours can take notes here! This beige Corseted Tudor sleeve mini dress paired with brown knee-high boots will definitely make you stand out. And if you want, you can go bold with your eye makeup just like Nia.

DHEERAJ DHOOPAR

Just like his on-screen character Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, this oh so good looking actor is always his stylish best. From casual to western to ethnic, Dheeraj carries everything in style.

For guys who are a fan of denim jackets, this one is for you. Denim on Denim fashion can never get old and out of fashion. A funky Denim Jacket over a simple black tee paired with ripped denim jeans and sneakers is the perfect go-to outfit for your New Year party.

MOUNI ROY

TV Diva turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy surely is one such actress who we look forward to always when it comes to fashion. The pretty woman knows how to make heads turn and grab all the attention.

Girls who like a little bling just like me can go for this glittery silver outfit. Mouni’s outfit is from Soshai which features sequins and puffy sleeves. It made a splash on the fashion calendar last here. Perfect for a house party, the chic outfit will be a great way to make a statement.

HINA KHAN

When we talk about fashion then how can we not have Hina Khan on our list. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress is always on point with her fashion game. Her transition from Akshara to Hina in 2020 has been remarkable, and we gotta take cues from her.

Want to keep it formal yet stylish? Then here’s your pick. This gorgeous orange coloured asymmetrically wrapped pantsuit will not only up to your fashion game but also make you a stand out. How many hearts for Hina?

Did you get an idea for your New Year’s party outfit yet? If yes then do share it with us as well.

