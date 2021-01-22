Master has done well in its extended first week with around 130 crores* coming in. This is after a record collection of 35 crores on the opening day that was followed by good stability till Sunday, post which drops were seen. Considering the fact that the film has enjoyed a 9 day run so far, the collections have turned out to be overall good.

However, there is a question mark on the stability from this point on. First and foremost, the weekdays went into single digit and there too drops were visible. Moreover, at least up North, the count of shows have been reduced considerably even for the Tamil version. While the Hindi version hasn’t really thrown in much of the numbers, even in the Tamil version the best collections are expectedly coming from the South belt. However, the trending is visible there as well that the Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is not quite turning out to be a blockbuster that was once expected out of it.

All of this means that the 200 Crore Club milestone for Master now doesn’t look like happening. Yes, this is again an open weekend and post that there is Republic Day holiday as well. However, the footfalls are giving an indication thah the best was reserved for the film in its initial few days when the masses (read, gentry) visited the theatres and the family audience are still being conservative, both due to the content as well as the pandemic.

That said, the job is still more than done by Master and one has to acknowledge everyone associated with it to have actually taken a daring step and being the first to stick their neck out, bite the bullet and come out victorious. Even a 100 crores success would have been decent enough here. 200 crores milestone can wait.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

